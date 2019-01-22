Animal killer Kayla Bourque pleads guilty to breaching the conditions of her release

Kayla Bourque, a high risk offender who killed and tortured pets, has pleaded guilty to breaching the conditions of her release.

She has lived under almost constant monitoring since she was put on probation in 2013 for killing and torturing her family pets in a case that led to the discovery of her dark fantasies about harming people.

Bourque, 28, was convicted in November 2012 of causing unnecessary pain, suffering or injury to animals, willfully and without lawful excuse killing animals and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

In Dec. 2018, she was arrested again for allegedly possessing or controlling a device "capable of accessing the internet" — a contravention of one of the 43 conditions ordered by the court as part of her probation.

She'll be sentenced on Feb. 8 for breaching that condition.