Have you witnessed animal cruelty? Crime Stoppers says you can call its anonymous tip line

Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers, along with the B.C. SPCA, has issued a plea for calls about animal cruelty to its anonymous tip line.

People who are close to animal abusers can often be reluctant to report what they've seen, say the organizations, but "animal cruelty is a crime, no matter whether the victim is a pet, a farm animal, or a service animal."

Linda Annis with the B.C. SPCA says a tipster's information will be kept completely confidential.



"Your anonymity is guaranteed, you won't be called back, you will not be asked to go to court and you may be eligible for a cash award of up to $5,000," she said.

Anyone who has witnessed abuse can report it anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, through the Crime Stoppers app, or online at solvecrime.ca.



Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers says the information then gets redirected to the B.C. SPCA for investigation.

Generally, animal cruelty falls under two categories, neglect and intentional cruelty, says the B.C. SPCA.



"Every year, our cruelty investigations department conducts more than 8,000 animal cruelty investigations," says Shawn Eccles, senior manager of cruelty investigations for the B.C. SPCA.



The non-profit employs 30 special provincial constables across the province who are trained to investigate tips on animal cruelty. Like police, the constables can then recommend charges to crown counsel for prosecution.

