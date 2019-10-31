A man from Chemainus, B.C., has been charged with animal cruelty after a German Shepherd was found abandoned and tied to a tree, the binding cable so deeply embedded in the dog's neck that its windpipe was exposed.

The B.C. SPCA said the dog, named Hope, was found tethered to the tree by a plastic and wire cable in early May 2019.

A statement released Thursday said the dog's face was stuck up against the tree and it couldn't lie down or move. The dog was emaciated, dehydrated, delirious and unable to walk.

The wire was "causing such a massive wound that her jugular vein and trachea were exposed," the statement said, adding the wound was "filled with maggots."

The SPCA said the one-year-old dog was taken to a veterinary clinic in Duncan, B.C., then transferred to a specialized clinic in Victoria.

Hope needed several surgeries and extensive treatment after being found. (BC SPCA)

The statement said the animal needed multiple surgeries and months of around-the-clock treatment.

The animal is now said to be "happy and healthy," having been adopted by one of her caregivers at the vet's office.

Hope, the German Shepherd, after being adopted by her new caregiver. (BC SPCA)

"It is a miracle that this poor dog survived," Marcie Moriarty, chief prevention and enforcement officer for the BC SPCA, wrote in the statement.

Kevin Timothy has been charged with animal cruelty. If convicted, he faces up to two years in jail, a maximum fine of $75,000 and a potential lifetime ban on owning animals.