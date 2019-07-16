B.C. bishop relieved after Anglican Church gives dioceses choice to perform LGBT unions

Bishop Logan McMenamie was devastated when the Anglican Church of Canada struck down approval of same-sex marriage, but is relieved the church is now granting individual dioceses the right to perform LGBT unions if they wish.

On Friday, the motion for same-sex marriage did not meet the voting threshold among church bishops, causing upset among the LGBT community and leaders like McMenamie who support inclusive marriage in the church.

In response to the outcry, the Canadian Anglican House of Bishops released a statement Monday announcing what it calls a "local option" that lets dioceses choose to proceed with same-sex marriages "according to their contexts and convictions."

"This has certainly been a roller coaster for us," said McMenamie, the bishop of Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands and the community of Kingcome, who in 2018 announced his jurisdiction would perform same-sex marriages, regardless of the vote on the motion.

'We are profoundly sorry'

"We see your tears. We hear your cries, and we weep with you. We have caused deep hurt. We are profoundly sorry," says the House of Bishops statement.

It says despite disagreement among the bishops, the church is committed to "humility and gentleness" and same-sex marriages can happen at the wish of local leaders.

McMenamie said he was "really glad" with the statement because of the pain Friday's vote inflicted on the LGBT community.

He told On The Island host Gregor Craigie the decision was "very, very painful" for the community and for himself.

"I was angry, I was disappointed. I can tell you there was a whole gamut of emotions. I really felt for the community again being marginalized and pushed to the side when we've tried very hard as a diocese," said McMenamie.

Not all bishops share McMenamie's perspective. He said 62 per cent of Canadian bishops voted in favour of the motion to allow same-sex marriage, but the motion needed 66.6 per cent to pass.

