RCMP investigate 2 'suspicious' deaths at rural property on Shuswap Lake
Chase RCMP said they're moving additional police resources into the area.
Chase RCMP is investigating after two people were found dead inside a home in Anglemont, B.C., Tuesday night.
Few details have been released but police believe the deaths are suspicious and are moving additional resources into the rural community, which is located on Shuswap Lake.
The investigation is being handled by the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit.