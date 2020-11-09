CBC's Angela Sterritt has been named one of Vancouver's 50 most influential people of 2020 according to an annual ranking by Vancouver Magazine.

Members of the Power 50, which ranks the city's most influential people in politics, technology, education, business and more, are chosen by a panel of industry insiders and experts.

The panel chose Sterritt, an award-winning journalist and columnist, for her 18 years of industrious reporting and commended her for being "leaps and bounds ahead of the mainstream media in her coverage of local police brutality."

"Sterritt is one of the most respected voices in Canadian media, and we're looking to her for in-depth coverage on the stuff that matters," the panel's excerpt reads.

It specifically notes her January story about Maxwell Johnson, an Indigenous man who was handcuffed along with his 12-year-old granddaughter after trying to open a bank account at a Vancouver BMO branch. The story sparked international coverage and prompted an apology from the president of the Bank of Montreal and an investigation into the actions of the Vancouver Police.

Sterritt guides students during the Indigenous Junior J-School event at CBC Vancouver on Nov. 13, 2019. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Sterritt called the recognition "an honour and a true testament to the public's growing interest in hearing Indigenous people's experiences."

"I am grateful to leaders in my newsroom who've supported my work and understood the importance of telling Indigenous stories from an Indigenous women's perspective. However, more than anything it is Indigenous people who have trusted me to tell their sensitive and powerful stories who really own this honour," she said.

You can see and hear Sterritt's work on CBC's local and national platforms. Her column Reconcile This, which tackles the tensions between Indigenous people and institutions in B.C., airs on CBC's The Early Edition.