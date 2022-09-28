An anesthesiologist in Surrey, B.C., has been charged with sexual assault after an incident at his clinic, RCMP say.

A female client of Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade, who operates the Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic at 152A Street in the East Newton area of the city, reported being sexually assaulted while she was having a physical exam.

The incident was reported on July 18 but it's unclear exactly when it happened.

Bamgbade, 54, was charged on Sept. 13 and turned himself in. He was released under conditions that state he cannot be alone in an examination room with a female client.

If he is to be in an exam room with a female patient, the conditions state, "it must only be in the immediate and continuous physical presence of a female chaperone over 19 years of age".

Bamgbade is also required to display a notice at the clinic with these conditions listed.

Mounties released a photo of Bamgbade as part of their investigation.

"We believe that there are likely people in our community who have additional information and we encourage them to reach out to investigators," RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said in a statement.

Mounties say he has been operating the clinic since October 2021, and previously practised in Delta, B.C.

The clinic's website states that Bamgbade has "more than 25 years of anesthesia and pain management experience from the United Kingdom, U.S.A. and Canada."

CBC News has contacted Bamgbade and the College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C. for comment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.