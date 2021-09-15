Police searching for missing 52-year-old hiker in Manning Park

Vancouver police are searching for a missing hiker who is believed to be in Manning Park.

Andriy Fendrikov, 52, was reported missing earlier this week when he didn't show up for work.

"It's unusual that Mr. Fendrikov has not checked in, and we are extremely concerned for his safety," VPD Sgt. Steve Addison said in a statement.

Police say Fendrikov is an avid hiker with a lot of backcountry experience. Addison said another hiker spoke with Fendrikov on Monday afternoon on a trail near Snass Mountain, and police believe he may still be in that area.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VPDnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VPDnews</a>: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VPD?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VPD</a> is ramping up the search for missing hiker Andriy Fendrikov, who is believed to be missing somewhere in Manning Park. He was last seen by a hiker on Monday afternoon on a trail hear Snass Mountain. Call 911 if you see him. <a href="https://t.co/nEWyLTvkXn">https://t.co/nEWyLTvkXn</a> <a href="https://t.co/9y3f3ASEWl">pic.twitter.com/9y3f3ASEWl</a> —@VancouverPD

Fendrikov is described as white, about five feet eight inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing shorts, a hat and a thin, possibly blue, windbreaker.

"We are growing increasingly worried about Mr. Fendrikov, and we're concerned he may be lost or injured and in need of rescue," Addison said.

"We are working with the RCMP and search and rescue to send people to the area, and we're asking anyone venturing into the backcountry to keep an eye out for him."

Police are asking that anyone who sees the missing hiker call 911 immediately and to stay with him until help arrives.