Murder trial for Oak Bay father set for spring

The trial for an Oak Bay man accused of killing his two daughters will begin this spring in Vancouver.

Andrew Berry is charged with two counts of second degree murder in connection to the deaths of his two daughters.

Four-year-old Aubrey and six-year-old Chloe, were found dead in Berry's apartment on Beach Drive on Dec. 25 last year.

They had been with their father Christmas morning as per a custody agreement between Berry and his former common-law wife.

Berry was taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries the same day and was later charged after being released from hospital. He remains in custody.

Following their deaths, a candlelight vigil and a funeral for the two girls attracted hundreds of mourners from the community.

Berry's trial will begin April 8 in Vancouver.