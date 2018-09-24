B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson challenges premier to debate on proportional representation
Premier John Horgan's office says it is 'reviewing the possibility'
B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson wants to square off against Premier John Horgan in a public debate on electoral reform.
In a video posted to his Twitter account, Wilkinson calls the upcoming referendum on proportional representation "complicated and confusing."
"On something as fundamental as our democracy, there should be far more discussion," Wilkinson said.
"Most British Columbians are not aware of this vote at all."
Horgan's office says it has received the invitation and the premier is reviewing the possibility.
Our democracy is too important for political games. We need to provide voters with the information they deserve ahead of this profoundly important vote, which is why I’m challenging Premier <a href="https://twitter.com/jjhorgan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jjhorgan</a> to a public debate on the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PropRep?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PropRep</a> referendum. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bcpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bcpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/031ClfuEfD">pic.twitter.com/031ClfuEfD</a>—@Wilkinson4BC
'Most confusing' ballot question ever
Between Oct.22 and Nov. 30, British Columbians will decide whether elections will be determined by the current first-past-the-post system or one of three forms of proportional representation.
The mail-in ballot will first ask voters if they want to switch systems and then to rank three options.
"It's by far the most confusing ballot question that's ever been used anywhere on this question," Wilkinson told On The Coast host Gloria Macarenko.
"You're asked to order three different systems, two of which have never been used anywhere in the world."
Wilkinson said that since the NDP government is the one putting forward the referendum, it should be up to Horgan, as leader, to defend it.
And, Wilkinson added, a leaders' debate would likely lead to broadcast coverage and increased awareness of the referendum.
Listen to the full interview:
With files from CBC Radio One's On The Coast
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.