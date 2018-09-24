B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson challenges premier to debate on proportional representation

B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson wants to square off against Premier John Horgan in a public debate on electoral reform.

In a video posted to his Twitter account, Wilkinson calls the upcoming referendum on proportional representation "complicated and confusing."

"On something as fundamental as our democracy, there should be far more discussion," Wilkinson said.

"Most British Columbians are not aware of this vote at all."

Horgan's office says it has received the invitation and the premier is reviewing the possibility.

Our democracy is too important for political games. We need to provide voters with the information they deserve ahead of this profoundly important vote, which is why I'm challenging Premier @jjhorgan to a public debate on the #PropRep referendum.

'Most confusing' ballot question ever

Between Oct.22 and Nov. 30, British Columbians will decide whether elections will be determined by the current first-past-the-post system or one of three forms of proportional representation.

The mail-in ballot will first ask voters if they want to switch systems and then to rank three options.

"It's by far the most confusing ballot question that's ever been used anywhere on this question," Wilkinson told On The Coast host Gloria Macarenko.

"You're asked to order three different systems, two of which have never been used anywhere in the world."

Wilkinson said that since the NDP government is the one putting forward the referendum, it should be up to Horgan, as leader, to defend it.

And, Wilkinson added, a leaders' debate would likely lead to broadcast coverage and increased awareness of the referendum.

