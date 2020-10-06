B.C. Liberal government would end ICBC monopoly, Wilkinson says

B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson said, if elected, his government would end ICBC's monopoly on auto insurance in British Columbia and open the market to competition for all forms of auto insurance.

Wilkinson said the change would mean drivers could "shop around," choosing to buy vehicle damage insurance and bodily injury insurance from the private market or to stick with the ICBC model.

"A consistent theme we hear in this campaign is that people are really fed up with ICBC," Wilkinson said during a campaign stop on Tuesday. "The ICBC monopoly has been a failure."

Wilkinson said a B.C. Liberal government would also introduce lower premiums for young drivers, ensuring those drivers get two years' credit or — if they complete a driving education course — four years' credit. The change would lead to "significantly" lower premiums for young drivers with a clean driving history, he said.

He said private brokers would be able to offer a range of products for customers to choose from, just as with home insurance or life insurance.

The plan would give B.C. an insurance system comparable to that in Saskatchewan.

ICBC has held a monopoly on car insurance in B.C. for 46 years. Its finances have been ubiquitously described as "a dumpster fire" in recent years, with politicians pointing fingers at which party has been to blame.

The incumbent NDP government has long said it came into power to find a financial nightmare at ICBC, blaming the previous B.C. Liberal government for amassing a deficit of $1.3 billion.

On Tuesday, Wilkinson said the NDP has been responsible for rates rising by an average of $620 per driver over the previous three years — an increase of 48 per cent.

"Under [NDP Leader John] Horgan, B.C. drivers pay the highest premiums anywhere in Canada," the Liberal leader said.

Before the pandemic took hold, the then-provincial government announced plans to radically overhaul the province's vehicle insurance system in 2021 by cutting lawyers out of the process through what it calls an "enhanced care" system. The province claimed premiums would drop by as much as 20 per cent — an average of $400 a year — under the new system.

The Liberals have called for more choice in the auto-insurance sector since elected Official Opposition in 2017.

David Eby, now running for re-election in Vancouver Point Grey, countered in February by saying the highest rate increases are happening in private markets including Alberta and Ontario.