Andrew Weaver leaves B.C. Green Party to sit as independent

Former B.C. Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver is leaving the party to sit as an independent MLA starting Jan. 20.

It is believed health issues in his family are behind the decision.

According to a party source, the move will have no immediate impact on the balance of power in the B.C. Legislature because Weaver intends to honour the confidence-and-supply agreement the Greens have to support the minority NDP government.

On Jan. 6, Weaver stepped down as B.C. Green Party leader after a reported health scare.

The 58-year-old will continue to represent his riding of Oak Bay-Gordon Head in Victoria.

More to come.