Andrew Weaver leaves B.C. Green Party to sit as independent
The move will not affect the balance of power in the B.C. Legislature, according to a source who says Weaver will continue to support the NDP minority government as an independent MLA.
Greens say the move will not affect balance of power in the B.C. Legislature
Former B.C. Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver is leaving the party to sit as an independent MLA starting Jan. 20.
It is believed health issues in his family are behind the decision.
According to a party source, the move will have no immediate impact on the balance of power in the B.C. Legislature because Weaver intends to honour the confidence-and-supply agreement the Greens have to support the minority NDP government.
On Jan. 6, Weaver stepped down as B.C. Green Party leader after a reported health scare.
The 58-year-old will continue to represent his riding of Oak Bay-Gordon Head in Victoria.
More to come.
With files from Tanya Fletcher
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.