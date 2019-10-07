Andrew Weaver says he'll step down as B.C. Green Party leader

B.C. Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver has announced he will be stepping down as party leader and will not run for re-election in the riding of Oak Bay-Gordon Head in the 2021 provincial election.

Weaver says he will stay on as party leader until a replacement is found.

"The decision not to run for re-election has not been easy for me," he said.

"I feel a deep responsibility and pride for the role the B.C. Greens have played in getting the province back on track to meet its climate commitments and to reframe climate change as an economic opportunity — instead of a purely environmental catastrophe."

The announcement does not immediately change the balance of power in the province, where the three-member Green Party caucus currently supports the minority NDP government through a confidence and supply agreement.

The NDP holds 41 seats, the Greens three and the Liberals 42 seats. Speaker of the House Darryl Plecas is an independent.

Weaver said he's been thinking about his future in politics for some time and that a recent health issue had nothing to do with his decision.

On Sept. 16, Weaver tweeted that he had suddenly taken ill with labyrinthitis, an inner-ear disorder that can induce dizziness, nausea and loss of hearing.