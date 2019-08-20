Police have identified a man found dead, missing his shoes and backpack, in a Saanich, B.C., driveway on Saturday morning, advancing the investigation into what has been classified as a suspicious death.

The body of Andrew Michael Sidor, 30, was found in front of a house at the intersection of Crease Avenue and Wascana Drive just before 9 a.m. PT. The quiet residential neighbourhood, linked together by roads too small to need shoulders or painted lines, is a block away from the Saanich police headquarters.

Police said Sidor's death was deemed suspicious because of the nature of his injuries. His body was identified late Monday.

Investigators have released surveillance video showing Sidor walking through the Rock Bay area of Victoria on Thursday, two days before he was found dead. A statement said Sidor was still wearing the same clothes seen in the footage when he died, but his black backpack — with shiny material on the straps — and white lace-up runners were missing and still have not been found.

The video shows Sidor, who was from Victoria, with a full brown beard and shoulder-length brown hair. He was also wearing a black sweater and jeans.

Police say the backpack worn by Andrew Michael Sidor was black, with shiny or reflective material on the straps. (Saanich Police Department)

Investigators have asked anyone who finds the backpack and shoes worn by Sidor, or who knows where they are, not to touch them and to phone police immediately. Officials are also looking to speak with anyone who had contact with Sidor between Thursday and Saturday morning.