Suspended B.C. Mountie who exposed himself to high school students sentenced to 18 months

A suspended B.C. RCMP officer convicted of sexual offences involving minors has been sentenced to 18 months in jail.

Andrew James Seangio, who exposed himself to girls as young as 15 as they walked home from school in Vancouver, was sentenced in B.C. Supreme Court on Friday.

Seangio was convicted in July of 10 offences related to public masturbation and indecent exposure to people under the age of 16.

He was charged after what was described as a series of indecent acts near York House School in the Shaughnessy neighbourhood of Vancouver in 2018 and 2019.

At trial, Crown told the court Seangio exposed himself to four girls as well as undercover police officers posing as students at private schools.

York House School in Vancouver's Shaughnessy neighbourhood is pictured in 2019. (Google Street View)

RCMP pursuing dismissal

Seangio, who is in his late 30s, was an officer with the Richmond RCMP detachment. The force said he was off duty at the time of the offences.

He has been suspended without pay since January 2021.

RCMP confirmed Friday he remains on the payroll but said the force is asking he be fired.

"The RCMP was already seeking his dismissal through the [internal] Conduct Hearing process, although a date had not yet been scheduled," read an email.

"We are aware that he has been sentenced today ... and we are continuing to pursue his dismissal from our organization."

In addition to his jail term, Seangio was handed two years' probation. He will also be listed on the sex offender registry for a decade.