Foraged salal berries make a great filling for Japanese rice cakes

Forage & Feast is a series following B.C. diver, photographer and spear fisher Andrew Chin as he explores his home province, while reconnecting with his Asian heritage through food.

The salal might not be as well known as blueberries or raspberries, but this easily foraged berry can provide the perfect, mellow flavour to your desserts, says photographer and spear fisher Andrew Chin.

"It's a berry that I actually didn't grow up with. It's something that my friends introduced me to and it's something that has a history in B.C. and in Canada with First Nations people as being a source of food and a source of sustenance," said Chin.

The berry, which is dark blue or purple and can look a bit hairy, grows all along the coast of B.C. and the Pacific Northwest.

"At first glance, they may not look like something that is super enticing or that you actually want to eat but they're really great," Chin said.

Salal berries are easily identifiable, are a great intro for new foragers, and are available throughout the province during the summer. (Forage & Feast/CBC)

Chin said the berry's flavour — a mild, mellow sweetness — is a great fit for Japanese mochi, which is a type of soft rice cake.

When making the mochi, Chin recommends letting the batter cool before attempting to shape it so that it is easier to handle.

Another tip? Use lots of cornstarch.

"For people who have never had mochi, it's a very sticky and chewy dessert and when you're making it and it's hot, it's even more sticky. So you're using a ton of cornstarch to prevent any sticking and even letting it cool a little bit."

Salal berry cheesecake mochi

Andrew Chin's salal berry cheesecake mochi. Mochi are chewy Japanese rice cakes. (Forage & Feast/CBC)

Ingredients:

1 cup mochiko rice flour

1 cup water

6 tbsp sugar

250g cream cheese (softened at room temperature)

1/8 cup powdered sugar

1/8 cup condensed milk

cornstarch

½ cup salal berries or other seasonal berries

Directions: