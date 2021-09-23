Foraged salal berries make a great filling for Japanese rice cakes
Check out the recipe for Andrew Chin's salal berry cheesecake mochi
Forage & Feast is a series following B.C. diver, photographer and spear fisher Andrew Chin as he explores his home province, while reconnecting with his Asian heritage through food.
The salal might not be as well known as blueberries or raspberries, but this easily foraged berry can provide the perfect, mellow flavour to your desserts, says photographer and spear fisher Andrew Chin.
"It's a berry that I actually didn't grow up with. It's something that my friends introduced me to and it's something that has a history in B.C. and in Canada with First Nations people as being a source of food and a source of sustenance," said Chin.
The berry, which is dark blue or purple and can look a bit hairy, grows all along the coast of B.C. and the Pacific Northwest.
"At first glance, they may not look like something that is super enticing or that you actually want to eat but they're really great," Chin said.
Chin said the berry's flavour — a mild, mellow sweetness — is a great fit for Japanese mochi, which is a type of soft rice cake.
When making the mochi, Chin recommends letting the batter cool before attempting to shape it so that it is easier to handle.
Another tip? Use lots of cornstarch.
"For people who have never had mochi, it's a very sticky and chewy dessert and when you're making it and it's hot, it's even more sticky. So you're using a ton of cornstarch to prevent any sticking and even letting it cool a little bit."
Salal berry cheesecake mochi
Ingredients:
- 1 cup mochiko rice flour
- 1 cup water
- 6 tbsp sugar
- 250g cream cheese (softened at room temperature)
- 1/8 cup powdered sugar
- 1/8 cup condensed milk
- cornstarch
- ½ cup salal berries or other seasonal berries
Directions:
-
To make the cheesecake filling, whisk the cream cheese by hand or in a stand mixer until smooth and slightly aerated. Add in the powdered sugar and condensed milk and continue to whisk until fully combined. Place in the fridge to set and thicken, about 3-4 hours.
-
To make the mochi, whisk mochiko, water and sugar in a bowl until sugar has dissolved and ingredients have combined. Using either a steamer basket or large pot with a steaming rack, steam for about 15 minutes over boiling water, stirring halfway, until the mixture has thickened and is no longer runny.
-
Generously dust a cutting board with corn starch and, using a spatula, scoop out the steamed mochi and place onto the cutting board. Be careful as the mochi will be very hot. Dust the mochi with more corn starch and, using a rolling pin, roll out the mochi until about ⅓ inch thick.
-
Using a 3-inch ring mould or cookie cutter, cut out circles of the mochi. Allow to cool.
-
To assemble, place a mochi round into the palm of your hand, and scoop a tablespoon of the chilled cheesecake filling into the centre of the mochi. Place a few berries into the centre of the cheesecake and bring the edges of the mochi together and pinch to seal. Roll in your palm to form a uniform round ball. Dust off the excess cornstarch. Place in the fridge to keep cool while repeating with the rest of the mochi rounds and cheesecake.
-
Serve immediately or store in the fridge.
With files from North by Northwest
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?