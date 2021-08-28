B.C. spear fisher celebrates his Asian heritage with chinook salmon dumplings

B.C. spear fisher Andrew Chin has been using the bounty of B.C.'s coastal waters to reconnect with his Asian heritage, and his latest adventure is something he had never tried before: salmon fishing.

Chin headed to the coastal waters off Vancouver Island where he tried his hand capturing a chinook salmon — the largest of the five species that live on the Pacific coast.

"They grow the biggest and have the highest fat content. And fat is flavour," Chin said.

Chin spent most of his adult years in Hawaii, but his hometown is Port Coquitlam. He moved back to B.C. mid-pandemic.

Growing up in Canada as the child of immigrants, Chin says he was acutely aware of things that made him stand out. Food was one of those things.

"While food can bring people together, that wasn't always my experience."

Chin used to bring dumplings to school as a child, something he was embarrassed by.

Making things like dumplings, Chin says, is reclaiming time lost "running away from my culture and background."

Salmon Dumplings

A serving of chinook salmon dumplings. (Forage & Feast/CBC)

Ingredients

Dumplings

500 g salmon fillet

1 tsp sesame oil

1 garlic clove

1 tbsp soy sauce

2 tsp ginger

2 stalks green onion

1 tbsp oyster sauce

1 pack dumpling wrappers

Dipping Sauce

1 garlic clove

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp rice vinegar

1 tsp sugar

½ tsp sesame oil

1 tsp Lao Gan Ma Chilli Crisp or chilli oil

Directions