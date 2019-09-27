Jury finds Andrew Berry guilty of killing his 2 daughters on Christmas Day 2017

A B.C. Supreme Court Jury has found Andrew Berry guilty in the deaths of his daughters — four-year-old Aubrey Berry and six-year-old Chloe Berry — who were found stabbed to death in an Oak Bay apartment on Christmas Day, 2017.

Berry had entered not guilty pleas to two counts of second-degree murder, leading to a five-month trial in Vancouver that was live-streamed to a public gallery in a Victoria courtroom. The jury began its deliberations Tuesday afternoon.

The Crown alleged that Berry used a baseball bat and a knife to kill Chloe, then stabbed Aubrey to death before trying to kill himself. He was found lying in the bathtub, naked, suffering from stab wounds.

During his testimony, Berry told the court that he and the girls were attacked in his apartment by someone with dark skin and dark hair.

He testified that he owed a large gambling debt to a loan shark named Paul, and had given a spare set of apartment keys to Paul's associates so they could access packages Berry had agreed to store.

Andrew Berry denied responsibility for the stabbing deaths of his daughters, Chloe and Aubrey. (Jane Wolsak)

In his closing arguments on Sept. 20, Crown attorney Patrick Weir said Berry's testimony was "like the plot from a bad low-budget movie," alleging that there was no loan shark named Paul, no intruder who murdered the two girls and that Berry's wounds were self-inflicted.

Weir argued that Berry killed the girls because of animosity with his estranged wife, Sarah Cotton.

In his closing submissions, Berry's lawyer, Kevin McCullough, reminded the court that it was the Crown's responsibility to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that his client killed the girls.