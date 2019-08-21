B.C. dad paints picture of happy Christmas with daughters before they were killed

Andrew Berry says he and his two daughters spent a joyful Christmas Day tobogganing on a golf course in the hours before the girls were stabbed to death.

Berry took the stand Thursday for his second day of testimony in his trial for second-degree murder in the 2017 deaths of six-year-old Chloe and four-year-old Aubrey. Both girls were found dead in Berry's Oak Bay, B.C., apartment; Berry was in the bathtub, naked and seriously injured.

He has denied killing the girls and trying to kill himself, instead hinting that a loan shark and his associates may have been responsible.

Speaking in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, Berry said that on Christmas morning, the girls woke up sometime between 7 and 8 a.m., excited about the big dump of snow that had fallen in the Victoria area. He said it was only the second time the girls had seen snow.

Chloe and Aubrey ate a small breakfast of oatmeal, then they all went sledding, Berry testified.

The bodies of six-year-old Chloe Berry, left, and her four-year-old sister, Aubrey, were found in an Oak Bay, B.C., apartment on Christmas Day 2017. (Submitted)

A neighbour has testified to hearing loud crashes and thuds from Berry's apartment that morning, but he told the court that's impossible because there were no unusual noises from his unit.

In Berry's telling, the girls walked a kilometre to the golf course, where they tobogganed for an hour, then walked a kilometre back to the apartment for lunch.

By that time, they were due to be returned to their mother, Sarah Cotton, but Berry said he decided to break the terms of their custody arrangement and take the girls out sledding once again.

"They were so keen to keep tobogganing and the snow was melting. I knew that when they went to Sarah's they wouldn't have a chance to play in the snow again," Berry told the court.

"I knew I would get in a little bit of trouble."

And so, he says he and the two little girls walked another kilometre to the golf course, played some more, and walked another kilometre back.

"They're good, they're happy," Berry remembered of that day.

The loan shark named Paul

His lawyer has indicated that Berry will say he was attacked in the bathroom once he and the girls returned home from sledding. Berry is expected to say that he was knocked unconscious and, when he awoke, he found his daughters dead.

Berry has testified that at the time of the murders, he was $25,000 in debt to a loan shark named Paul. He said he'd agreed to store packages for Paul in his apartment and given his spare keys to the man's associates.

Berry says he and Paul had known each other for 20 years at the time, but he does not know Paul's last name or where he lives.

During Thursday's proceedings, Berry also told the court that he tried to kill himself on Nov. 28, 2017, and drunkenly wrote a suicide note addressed to his sister, in which he blamed Cotton and his parents for his trouble.

Andrew Berry testifying Wednesday. He faces two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of his young daughters. (Jane Wolsak)

The lengthy suicide note was discovered after the girls were killed. One line reads "I felt it better for myself and kids to escape."

Berry also talked a bit about why he quit his job at BC Ferries in May 2017, offering a slightly different version of events than he has previously.

On Wednesday, he testified he quit because he was desperate for a source of money to pay back his $25,000 gambling debt, and the only option was to cash out his pension.

On Thursday, he told the court that when he quit his job, "I had just decided to gamble and win enough money to go away with the girls."

Berry's testimony continues Thursday afternoon.