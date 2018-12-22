Crown comes out swinging in cross-examination of B.C. man accused of killing his kids

Crown prosecutors arguing that Andrew Berry murdered his two daughters have kicked off cross-examination of the accused killer with a series of rapid-fire questions, trying to poke holes in his story.

Berry appeared flustered at times Friday morning by the interrogation of Crown counsel Patrick Weir during a third day on the stand in B.C. Supreme Court.

Weir's questions ran the gamut from Berry's contention that he was under arrest while he was in hospital after his daughters were killed, to the details of his struggle with an alleged attacker with "dark skin and dark hair."

At one point during Friday's proceedings, Weir asked whether Berry had reconsidered any of the evidence he'd given over the last two days on the stand.

"Anything you've thought, oh geez, that wasn't quite right?" Weir asked.

"No," Berry said. "I'm moving on."

Andrew Berry testified for a third day on Friday in his trial for second-degree murder in the deaths of his two young daughters. (Jane Wolsak)

Berry has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the Christmas Day 2017 deaths of his daughters, six-year-old Chloe and four-year-old Aubrey.

The two girls were found stabbed to death in Berry's Oak Bay apartment. Berry was discovered in the bathtub, naked and suffering from stab wounds.

The Crown contends Berry killed the girls that morning before trying to take his own life, but Berry insists none of that is true. He's alleged that he spent a joyful Christmas Day tobogganing with the girls before they were attacked inside his apartment sometime after 3 p.m.

Berry has testified that he owed a $25,000 gambling debt to a loan shark named Paul and had agreed to store a bag in his apartment as part of an agreement to pay back the money. Berry said he'd given a spare set of keys to two of Paul's associates.

He alleges he was stabbed in the throat and knocked unconscious by an unknown attacker in the moments before the girls were killed.

Berry contradicts sister's testimony

Before Weir began his cross-examination of Berry on Friday morning, defence lawyer Kevin McCullough showed his client a series of photos showing the disarray that police discovered inside Berry's apartment that Christmas Day.

Berry said the mess wasn't his — he'd kept his apartment "relatively tidy." On cross-examination, he said he couldn't be sure if the mess was caused by first responders or his alleged attacker.

That testimony was in apparent contradiction to that of his sister, whose first name is protected by a publication ban.

Berry's sister has testified that she stopped making regular visits to see her brother in the months before the girls were killed, in part because of the state of his apartment. She said he didn't vacuum his floors, and his belongings were scattered all over the floor.

"His home, it was cluttered. It was a mess," Berry's sister told the court last month. "He just never seemed to purge any of the kids' toys. They were just everywhere ... It had been like that for a long time."

First responders located Chloe and Aubrey Berry's bodies in separate bedrooms. (CHEK News)

On Friday, Weir asked how it was that Berry ended up in the bathtub after the alleged attack, and how his bloody clothes — including shirt, jeans and socks — came to be found piled up beside the tub.

Berry said he had no recollection.

"I remember taking off my socks to get undressed coming into the apartment," he testified, saying he'd taken them off in the hallway outside. He said he hadn't removed his shirt or pants.

Weir also challenged Berry's suggestion that he was under arrest during his time in the hospital, immediately after the girls' death.

As part of his explanation, Berry said that he was handcuffed to his hospital bed, and that the cuffs were attached to the bed frame with metal chains. As Weir pointed out, a nurse has testified that Berry was tied down with fabric restraints.

"It's not like I knew what it is to be under arrest," Berry testified in response to one of a series of questions from Weir.

But as Weir pointed out, Berry had been arrested before, in 2013, on allegations of assault.

Cross examination continues Friday afternoon.