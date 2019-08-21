An Oak Bay, B.C., man accused of murdering his two young daughters will testify that he was not responsible and that someone else attacked him in his bathroom on the day of the fatal stabbings, his defence says.

Andrew Berry's lawyer, Kevin McCullough, began presenting his evidence in B.C. Supreme Court on Wednesday morning, revealing that Berry will take the stand.

Berry is on trial for two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of his daughters: six-year-old Chloe and four-year-old Aubrey. He has pleaded not guilty.

The two little girls were found dead in Berry's Oak Bay apartment on Christmas Day, 2017. Berry was laying, seriously injured, in the bathroom.

On Wednesday, McCullough told the jury that Berry owed $25,000 in gambling debt to loan sharks on the day of the double murders. He alleged that as part of the arrangement to pay back that money, Berry had agreed to keep a package in his apartment and had given his spare keys to men associated with the loan sharks.

Berry will testify that he played with his daughters in the snow for hours on Christmas morning. He alleges that when they returned to the apartment in the afternoon, he was attacked in the bathroom and knocked unconscious.

The bodies of six-year-old Chloe Berry, left, and her four-year-old sister, Aubrey, were found in an Oak Bay apartment on Christmas Day, 2017. (Submitted)

McCullough said that when Berry woke up he found the girls dead in their bedrooms.

The trial has already heard how a suicide note was discovered in Berry's apartment after the girls were killed, but McCullough said that note was a month old. He claimed it was written when Berry hit "rock bottom" at the end of November when he'd gambled away all his money and knew he wouldn't be able to pay his debt.

Wednesday marks the first day for the defence's case. Crown prosecutors finished presenting their evidence on Friday, more than four months after the trial began.

The proceedings have been tense at times, interrupted by frequent objections from both the Crown and defence. McCullough has suggested that some Crown witnesses are manipulating their evidence for the jury's benefit.