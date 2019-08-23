'There are no henchmen and there is no Paul': Crown alleges B.C. dad is lying to murder trial

Crown prosecutors are pressing Andrew Berry for details on every aspect of his story about the months leading up to the day his two little girls were found stabbed to death in his Oak Bay apartment.

Berry claims he did not murder six-year-old Chloe and four-year-old Aubrey on Christmas Day 2017 or try to kill himself afterward, and he has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

Instead, he alleges his family was attacked by a man with "dark skin and dark hair." Berry claims that he was $25,000 in debt to a loan shark named Paul at the time.

As Berry took the stand for a fourth day in B.C. Supreme Court on Monday, Crown lawyer Patrick Weir repeatedly asked him for more specifics about his version of events — details about people's appearances, how they dressed and their conversations with them.

At times, Weir suggested that Berry was simply making things up. That happened most pointedly when Berry testified about handing $10,000 in cash to Paul's associates in the summer of 2017, as interest on his debt.

"I'm going to suggest to you that you did not give $10,000 to the henchmen ... because there are no henchmen and there is no Paul," Weir said.

Berry insisted that the henchmen and Paul were, in fact, real.

The bodies of six-year-old Chloe Berry, left, and her four-year-old sister, Aubrey, were found in their father's Oak Bay, B.C., apartment on Christmas Day 2017. (Submitted)

But Weir also wondered why, when Berry had told the court that the $10,000 was all the money he had, that a friend had testified to receiving $2,000 in cash from Berry in the week after the alleged hand-off. The friend's bank records back up that contention.

Berry replied that he did not remember giving his friend the $2,000.

'I'm just not that bright'

Berry has alleged that as part of the agreement to pay back his gambling debt, he agreed to store two bags in his apartment in the months before the murders.

On the second occasion in August 2017, after Berry says he'd once again failed to meet a deadline for paying back the money, he's testified that he gave a set of spare keys to Paul's associates.

"You must have thought, I'm not going to be safe in my apartment now," Weir suggested Monday. "Did you think how this would affect the safety of the girls?"

Berry said the thought didn't occur to him.

"I'm just not that bright. I thought it was easy and it would be over," Berry said.

His testimony continues Monday afternoon.