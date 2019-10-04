Andrew Berry, convicted of murdering his daughters, to be sentenced Thursday

The long court case over the deaths of Chloe Berry, 6, and her sister Aubrey, 4, is expected to conclude Thursday when a judge is scheduled to sentence their father Andrew Berry.

Berry, was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder in September following a five-month trial in Vancouver that was live-streamed to a public gallery in a Victoria courtroom.

Berry pleaded not guilty.

The two girls were found dead in his Oak Bay, B.C., apartment on Christmas Day, 2017. B.C. Supreme Court Justice Miriam Gropper is expected to rule on his sentence Thursday.

During sentencing arguments, Justice Gropper said the Crown proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Berry killed his daughters, stabbing them dozens of times, and then tried to take his own life — and that he did so partly because he was angry at Cotton and thought she would try to take away his custody rights.

A second-degree murder conviction comes with an automatic life sentence, with parole eligibility after 10 to 25 years. It's up to the judge to decide the exact amount of time Berry must serve until he can apply for parole.

Crown prosecutor Patrick Weir has suggested a window of 21 to 24 years, while defence attorney Kevin McCullough argued 10 to 15 years would be appropriate.

Chloe and Aubrey Berry, with their mother Sarah Cotton. (Ryan MacDonald Photography)

Sarah Cotton, the girls' mother and Berry's former partner, said in her victim impact statement that the trial "was the antithesis of the healing process."

She says she was "retraumatized by all of the details that were revealed," and that "having to take the stand was unbearable and vile."