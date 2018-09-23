Andrea Superstein's new album is a jazzy blend of originals and reimagined classics

Jazz musician Andrea Superstein is known for her powerful voice and indie jazz sound. Her third album, Worlds Apart, is a meticulously arranged blend of reimagined classics, and electro-infused original songs.

"The added layer of having composed and written a lot of the music and lyrics definitely gives me confidence," Superstein told Hot Air host Margaret Gallagher.

The album's title comes from Superstein's relationship with her hometown, Montreal, and her current home, Vancouver.

"Montreal still holds a strong place in my heart. Those two cities could not be any more different from each other … [it's] kind of reconciling my love for both places."

All the original music on Worlds Apart was written in Vancouver, and every track was recorded in Montreal. Elizabeth Shepherd, an acclaimed jazz musician in her own right, produced the record.

The Superstein treatment

When Superstein was a little girl, she would rifle through her parents' basement looking for records. What she found were eight-track tapes of Simon & Garfunkel and Bob Dylan.

Now on her new album, the jazz vocalist gives Dylan's Don't Think Twice, It's Alright the Superstein treatment. The tempo is restructured, with some magic jazz dust sprinkled on top.

"What I like to do with other people's music is try to look at it from a totally different perspective. I think that's the way I can try to make somebody else's song new."

Jazz musician Andrea Superstein got her start in musical theatre, and is known for her powerful voice. (Submitted by Andrea Superstein)

Superstein says she has always been drawn to the doo-wop harmonies of 1950s and '60s music, jazz standards, and the harmonies and social messages of folk music of the '60s and '70s. All that influence pops up in Worlds Apart.

Themes

The pain of being in a one-sided relationship, the loneliness of technology, and positivity in times of destruction are all major themes on Worlds Apart, says Superstein.

"You know when you're walking down the street and everyone just has their face in their phones … in some ways people have never felt more alone."

This idea weaves throughout the album. With the song Hakol, Superstein rediscovered old lyrics from her time as an exchange student in Israel. The song expresses peace and happiness in a world of uncertainty, she says.

Worlds Apart is a trilingual effort about universal troubles, with Superstein singing in French, Hebrew and English. In a way, it's very much about bringing worlds together.

Listen the full episode here:

Singer Andrea Superstein shares her new album, Worlds Apart, on Hot Air. 54:00

With files from Hot Air and Margaret Gallagher