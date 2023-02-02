A care aide in Surrey, B.C., is facing dozens of criminal charges for allegedly defrauding elderly victims, according to RCMP.

A statement on Thursday said Ana Marie Lat Chamdal, 30, has been charged with 65 new counts on top of six previously sworn against her last year — bringing the total to 71.

Mounties said some of the new counts include fraud over $5,000, assault, theft of credit cards and possession of a forged document.

"The new charges are in relation to 19 victims, with the majority of the alleged frauds occurring in Surrey," the statement read.

Care aides are also known as health care assistants, or HCAs. They provide personal care in a variety of health-care settings, like hospitals and assisted living facilities, or in the community.

In B.C., HCAs are not regulated or governed by any regulatory body as doctors, nurses and other health professionals are.

Investigation began last summer

Prosecutors swore the first six charges against Chamdal last July.

A statement from RCMP that month said the investigation began when officers in Richmond received a report in June that a wallet had been stolen from a 96-year old man's home in the city.

Credit and debit cards from his wallet were being fraudulently used in Surrey and neighbouring Delta.

Financial crime investigators identified Chamdal as a suspect. She'd been hired to help care for the elderly man, but allegedly stole his wallet and used his cards instead, the statement said.

Chamdal was released on bail last summer but arrested again Wednesday on the new charges.

She remains in custody pending her next court appearance Thursday afternoon.