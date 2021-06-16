Death of PEI woman in Nanaimo, B.C., now considered a homicide, RCMP say

The death of a 27-year-old woman from Prince Edward Island, whose body was discovered in Nanaimo, B.C., earlier this month, is now being investigated as a homicide.

Nanaimo RCMP said in a written statement Wednesday that police are "actively pursuing all investigative steps" in relation to Amy Watts' death.

She was first reported missing by a family member living on P.E.I. on May 27, according to Nanaimo RCMP.

Her body was discovered a week later by police on June 3, in a small wooded ravine near Albert Street and Victoria Crescent in the Vancouver Island city.

Watts, who often went by the name Amy Coady, hadn't been heard from since February, her family said.

Initially the BC Coroners Service was called to investigate, but the RCMP's Serious Crime Unit has now taken over the investigation, the statement said.

RCMP say no suspect has been identified and no arrests have been made.