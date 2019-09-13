Singer-songwriter Amy Blanding goes Down the Line for solo debut

Between 2013 and 2017, Amy Blanding won over audiences as a member of the popular Prince George-based band Black Spruce Bog.

The five-piece released two full-length albums and were regular fixtures at festivals and concert halls throughout northern B.C., including a nationally televised performance at the 2015 Canada Winter Games.

Following the group's breakup in 2017, Blanding continued to write and perform, and this week she released her solo debut Down the Line.

Blanding spoke toCBC Daybreak North host Carolina de Ryk about stepping out on her own.

You've been going it alone as a musician. Why?

I think this was an opportunity for me to see if I could actually break out from the umbrella of Black Spruce Bog, and see what I have under my belt as a musician. This was also an opportunity for me to share my own personal story through my music.

A collaborative like Black Spruce Bog is a really great opportunity for you to tell people's stories and work together as a group, but my story really comes out in my solo music and the stories of the people that I've met and my interpretations of that as a songwriter.

This debut album is really an encapsulation of the past three years of my life since Black Spruce Bog stopped playing together, and I kept writing.

It was a very popular band. When Black Spruce Bog disintegrated, it felt very public. How did that experience shape the album?

I think that's a beautiful testament to the community that supported us as a group. But what followed that, for all of the members of the band, was a continuance of that support. And so when I decided to make a step toward being a solo album, a lot of the people that had supported Black Spruce Bog came along for the ride.

Something that really defined Black Spruce Bog's music was stories of the land that we live on, moving up and down Highway 16 ... People really responded to that, and that's something that I've continued in my songwriting.

Down the Line is an allusion to living on the Fraser River and the perspective you get when you're living next to a body of water that's constantly moving. And the people, the storytelling, the folks that are unique to this place ... They just work their way into my music.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

