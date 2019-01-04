Amtrak service between Vancouver and Bellingham cancelled due to mudslide

A mudslide just north of White Rock has knocked out Amtrak passenger train service between Vancouver and Bellingham, Wash., until Sunday.

BNSF spokesperson Gus Melonas says it happened in a remote area of south Surrey that is only accessible by rail.

"All trains are halted now," he said. "We expect to have the debris removed probably by later tonight," he said.

Melonas says heavy rain over the last month is the reason the slide came down from a cliff that's roughly 60 metres tall.

He says crews are working to remove a debris field that's about three metres deep and 20 metres wide.

Abundance of caution

Melonas says if slope stability experts determine the route is safe, freight trains could be running again by Friday night.

He says, however, passenger trains won't run until at least Sunday afternoon.

"We'll inspect after 48 hours to inspect to ensure it's safe for passenger movement," he said. "The slide came down around noon, so inspection will be around 12 o'clock on Sunday."

The southern section of the Sooke Hills Wilderness Trail is closed due to a mudslide. (Capital Regional District)

Sooke slide

Heavy rain and saturated soil are also to blame for a slide that came down on the southern section of Sooke Hills Wilderness Trail in Langford.

The southern portion of the trail is closed, but the northern portion remains open.