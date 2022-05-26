Ammonia leak shuts down streets in Kamloops, B.C.
A number of people have been evacuated from an industrial area of Kamloops, B.C., as officials respond to an ammonia leak.
RCMP, hazmat teams responding to leak in Mount Paul Industrial Park
Emergency crews are responding to an ammonia leak in an industrial area of Kamloops, B.C.
The leak began at 790 Sarcee St. East in Mount Paul Industrial Park before 11 a.m. PT on Thursday. A hazmat team with Kamloops Fire Rescue is on the scene, as are RCMP.
RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said the leak has left "a strong smell" in the air.
"From what I can hear on the radio, as well, people have been evacuated in the area," she told CBC News by phone.
Evelyn said RCMP are helping fire crews with traffic control. Carrier Street is blocked off near the 700-block and Sarcee Street is fully closed.
"Please avoid the area to allow crews to do their work," the City of Kamloops tweeted.
More to come.
With files from Jenifer Norwell
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?