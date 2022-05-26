Emergency crews are responding to an ammonia leak in an industrial area of Kamloops, B.C.

The leak began at 790 Sarcee St. East in Mount Paul Industrial Park before 11 a.m. PT on Thursday. A hazmat team with Kamloops Fire Rescue is on the scene, as are RCMP.

RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said the leak has left "a strong smell" in the air.

"From what I can hear on the radio, as well, people have been evacuated in the area," she told CBC News by phone.

Evelyn said RCMP are helping fire crews with traffic control. Carrier Street is blocked off near the 700-block and Sarcee Street is fully closed.

"Please avoid the area to allow crews to do their work," the City of Kamloops tweeted.

