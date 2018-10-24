Ammonia leak leads to evacuations, road closures in Langley

Businesses have been evacuated and roads closed after an ammonia leak in an industrial area of Langley, B.C., on Wednesday.

Fire crews were called to the intersection of Gloucester Way and 272 Street around 7 a.m.

Deputy Fire Chief Bruce Ferguson said a refrigeration system at a business that makes freeze-dried dog food had caused the leak.

Anhydrous ammonia is poisonous to people at high concentrations.

Ferguson said refrigeration contractors were on scene first and had mitigated the risk by the time fire crews arrived. No injuries have been reported.

"We're protecting the perimeter so nobody can get in or out. Because of the dangers of anhydrous ammonia, we will stay there until the incident is mitigated," said Ferguson.

The deputy chief said repairs could take around 40 hours, and the area will be shut down until they're done.

"If anything fails from this point forward or during the repair, that risk could exist again," Ferguson said.

Road closures are in effect along the following:

56 Avenue and 272 Street.

275 Street and Gloucester Way.

268 Street and Gloucester Way.

East of the 26800 block of Townshipline Road.

