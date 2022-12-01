Amid Metro Vancouver storm, locals helped stranded commuters

As Tuesday's snowfall led to traffic snarls across Metro Vancouver, there were plenty of frayed tempers — but also small acts of generosity.

Drivers found themselves trapped in their vehicles as a fierce storm blanketed much of British Columbia's south coast and Vancouver Island with up to 25 centimetres of snow, causing power outages, airport delays, and traffic chaos.

As traffic on the Queensborough Bridge ground to a halt, members of a New Westminster gurdwara delivered hot tea and around 300 ready-made meals to stranded motorists.

"We saw that they are not moving an inch, so then we decided we have to make more meals," said Amandeep Singh Garcha of Gurdwara Sahib Sukh Sagar on Wednesday.

WATCH | Snow brings travel chaos, power outages to B.C.'s southern coast

Snow brings travel chaos, power outages to B.C.’s southern coast Duration 2:33 The first major snowfall of the season created a nightmare travel scenario in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, with crashes and gridlock leaving some drivers stuck on the road for hours. Meanwhile, the storm took out power to tens of thousands across the region.

"It was very hard for everyone to come to the temple, then we took the meals to the bridge."

Some drivers couldn't move their cars, so the temple welcomed them in. Singh Garcha says around 60 to 65 people slept in the temple.

In Richmond, Tejinder Sohal and his two daughters Simrit and Naseeb saw vehicles backed up and brought out hot tea and toast to motorists. They say they weren't alone in paying it forward.

"People are gracious everywhere," Sohal said. "We're not the only ones. There was another mother-and-daughter team out there giving out cookies and snacks. The Canadian spirit is alive and well."

In some cases, stranded travellers received nothing more than good company.

Buck Jolicoeur was also stuck in the storm. Instead of waiting in line, he stopped at a restaurant to grab something to eat. Amid a long wait to be served, a stranger offered to share his table.



"We had a good chat," he said. "I bought him a drink. He thought it was great. We ate the same meal. We just chitchatted about everything ... It ended up being a nice experience, a good way to wait out the snowstorm."