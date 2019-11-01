Fishing-line entanglement injures endangered pelican

The discovery of a badly injured endangered pelican has the Wildlife Rescue Association reminding people who fish to be careful with their gear.

The large bird was found at a lake in Oliver, B.C., with a sizable gaping and infected wound on its wing, likely caused by a fishing-line entanglement.

"It's a pretty severe injury," said Wildlife Rescue co-executive director Linda Bakker.

"All the evidence points to fishing line ... or there was a hook embedded in it."

Staff from the Burnaby-based Wildlife Rescue Centre drove to Oliver and captured the American white pelican, which is an endangered species in B.C.

The pelican was given antibiotics to fight the infection and had had surgery to remove dead and infected tissue. (Wildlife Rescue Association)

They were first alerted when the bird was spotted all alone. Pelicans are normally flock birds.

It was treated with antibiotics and underwent surgery to remove dead and infected tissue. An X-ray found no broken bones.

Bakker says the pelican will be keeping staff busy, but she is cautiously optimistic it will survive.

"It will require a lot of wound management ... because there's not enough tissue to close it with sutures. It definitely has a long way to go," said Bakker.

There is only one nesting colony of American white pelicans in the province, located on Stum Lake in White Pelican Provincial Park, 70 kilometres west of Williams Lake. The lake is closed annually from March to August for breeding season.

The pelicans can travel hundreds of kilometres in search of food and have been spotted all over the Okanagan and on Vancouver Island.