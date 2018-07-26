American deported from Canada 6 times not a 'heroic political prisoner,' says judge

A 50-year-old U.S. citizen who crossed the border into Canada illegally six times has been told by a Supreme Court judge that his attempts to cast himself as a political prisoner are "unpersuasive."

Stephen Polnac received the maximum sentence of two years for returning to Canada without authorization, but will only serve seven weeks due to time served, according to documents from B.C. Supreme Court.

He was previously convicted of entering Canada without authorization and sentenced to jail time in September 2006, May 2008, July 2010 and September 2012.

"Given Mr. Polnac's history of six prior deportation and four prior convictions for related immigration offences, and his complete lack of remorse or responsibility, it appears that a stronger message needs to be sent to him," Justice Susan Griffin wrote in the sentencing.

"He needs to understand that he will face serious punishment if he comes back to Canada illegally."

Griffin also ruled that "general deterrence" should be taken into account in the sentencing because "there is no wall between Canada and the United States."

​'Heroic political prisoner'

The judge wrote that many of the issues Polnac wrote about in his submissions were an "irrelevant attempt to cast himself as though he was a heroic political prisoner."

"I note that Mr. Polnac is a citizen of a country that affords many opportunities to its citizens and is known for having an independent judiciary and for respecting the rule of law," she wrote.

"His argument failed to illustrate what is heroic about an American citizen who sneaks into Canada and acts as though the laws of Canada ought not to apply to him."

Polnac also argued that he has mitigating circumstances, because he is the father of two children in Canada.

The judge ruled that because Polnac chose to start a family in Canada knowing he did not have permission to live here, his argument was unconvincing.

"Despite knowing that he was illegally in Canada and subject to being deported and going to jail for breaking Canada's immigration laws, Mr. Polnac chose to father two children in Canada," Griffin wrote.

"In his submissions he attempted to use those children as the reason why he should not be deported. I found this to be unpersuasive logic."

The judge also ruled that Polnac was more likely to be able to financially support his children if he works and lives legally in the United States, rather than spending time in Canadian jail for repeat immigration offences.

