Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old boy last seen in Vancouver

Police have issued an Amber Alert for a three-year-old boy, who they believe was abducted in Vancouver on Monday.

Police say Phaivanh Correia-Chanthabouala was last seen at B.C. Children's Hospital on Oak Street around 12:40 p.m.

He was receiving treatment for a medical condition and police are concerned for his health and safety.

He is two feet tall, with black hair, and was wearing a grey zip-up, blue pants and red shoes.

Investigators believe he was taken by his mother, Jenny Chanthabouala, described as an Asian woman with long black hair worn in dreadlocks. She was wearing a black jacket and black toque, glasses, grey sweat pants, brown Ugg boots, and a striped messenger bag. She has a tattoo sleeve on her right arm.

Police are warning the public not to approach the suspect, but to call 911 instead.