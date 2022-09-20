Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia

Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old boy last seen in Vancouver

Vancouver Police have issued an Amber Alert for a three-year-old boy, who they believe was abducted in Vancouver.

Boy was last seen at B.C. Children's Hospital at 4500 Oak Street in Vancouver

Flashing police lights behind a police van.
Police issued an Amber Alert late Monday night for a missing three-year-old boy. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Police have issued an Amber Alert for a three-year-old boy, who they believe was abducted in Vancouver on Monday.

Police say Phaivanh Correia-Chanthabouala was last seen at B.C. Children's Hospital on Oak Street around 12:40 p.m.

He was receiving treatment for a medical condition and police are concerned for his health and safety.

He is two feet tall, with black hair, and was wearing a grey zip-up, blue pants and red shoes.

Investigators believe he was taken by his mother, Jenny Chanthabouala, described as an Asian woman with long black hair worn in dreadlocks. She was wearing a black jacket and black toque, glasses, grey sweat pants, brown Ugg boots, and a striped messenger bag. She has a tattoo sleeve on her right arm.

Police are warning the public not to approach the suspect, but to call 911 instead.

Police provided photos of Jenny Chanthabouala, left, and Phaivanh Correia-Chanthabouala. (RCMP)

 

