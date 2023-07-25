B.C. siblings at centre of alleged abduction 'so much more than missing children,' family says

The family of two B.C. children allegedly abducted by their mother says the disappearance of Aurora and Joshuah Bolton has had a "devastating" impact on their siblings.

Six days after an Amber Alert was first issued for the siblings, the Boltons' family released a statement through the RCMP, praising the "love and joy that Aurora and Joshuah bring to our lives every day."

It says eight-year-old Aurora and 10-year-old Joshuah "are so much more than missing children, more than a few photos." The family says Joshuah loves cooking and playing online games, while Aurora is into crafts and dance parties.

"The love they share with their big sisters and brother is beyond beautiful, and the impact on their siblings is so devastating. They love the time they spend playing with them, loving them and teasing them. It is a very big part of their world," the family's message says.

Mother Verity Bolton is suspected of abducting the two children after she failed to return them to their father from a planned vacation. Police say she is believed to be travelling with her boyfriend, 53-year-old Abraxas Glazov, and her father, 74-year-old Robert Bolton.

On Monday, RCMP announced that they believe the alleged abduction was pre-planned, and the siblings have been taken to live "off the grid" in trailers in a rural area.

Police say they've received more than 180 tips about the children's whereabouts since the Amber Alert began last Wednesday. There have been no confirmed sightings of Aurora or Joshuah since July 7, when they were seen at a gas station in Merritt.

The last confirmed sighting of Verity Bolton was at a grocery store in Kamloops on July 15.

Investigators say she is driving a dark blue Dodge Ram 2500 truck, and she has been seen towing a number of trailers.

Surrey RCMP launched an Amber Alert for the two missing children on July 19.

Police said anyone who sees the truck or the children is advised not to approach them and immediately call 911.

Verity is described as a white woman standing five feet two inches tall and weighing 119 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and usually has long hair tied back in a ponytail. She was last seen in black cargo pants and a black sweater.

Aurora is described as three feet 11 inches tall, weighing 55 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Her left front upper tooth is chipped, according to police, and she has small freckles on her face.

Police say she has shoulder-length hair, slightly curled and likely braided. She was last seen wearing a blue dress with coloured flowers on it.

Joshuah is described as four feet 10 inches tall, weighing 70 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes and short hair in a buzz cut that is growing out. He was last seen wearing shorts and a T-shirt.

Full statement from family of Aurora and Joshuah Bolton:

Our family would like to share with you the love and joy that Aurora and Joshuah bring to our lives every day. They are so much more than "missing children," more than a few photos.

The love they share with their big sisters and brother is beyond beautiful, and the impact on their siblings is so devastating. They love the time they spend playing with them, loving them and teasing them, it is a very big part of their world.

We have a routine at home, we share, we help, we tease and love each other beyond words. They are exceptionally close to their entire extended family and especially to their many cousins, who they visit often, enjoy swimming, sleep-overs and playing outdoors, having the best time!

At home, Joshuah loves to help with the cooking, but not the dishes. He loves to spend time playing online games, chatting with his best friends (but will drop everything for a walk with his Stepmom). He will run down from his room mid-game to give a hug & a kiss and share a silly video, or a "hilarious'"fart joke.

Aurora is the sweetest girl and is an amazing helper too. Always keeping herself busy with crafts, trying new things and creating. We have a dance party with her before bed, so she brushes her teeth more than 30 seconds, then gets a special bedtime ritual of hugs and kisses. Both kids love a good 'scratch-back' before bed, and we take this time to chat and connect with them one-on-one. They share their day, their hurts, their questions with us, and then go to bed with a good snuggle and kiss.

They love family picnics and movie nights with popcorn, making slime with maximum mess, trying silly experiments, playing silly pranks, water fights in the front yard with the neighbours, friends, play-dates and birthday parties.

Their home, routine, friends, best friends, many cousins, aunties, uncles and grand-parents miss them more than can be expressed. They are loved so very, very much, and are so very missed.