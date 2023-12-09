Amber alert issued for 2-month-old girl by Surrey, B.C. police
Police say the suspect is 27-year-old Skylar William Mccauley, who is described as 5 feet 8 inches, 250 pounds, with short dirty blond hair and blond facial stubble hair, wearing a tan or beige canvas jacket with a hood and blue jeans.
Surrey RCMP say Ari Jenna Rose Mccauley's last known location is 176 St. and 48 Ave. in Surrey, B.C.
Surrey RCMP issued an amber alert just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday for two-month-old Ari Jenna Rose Mccauley.
heading southbound
Police say he is possibly travelling in a white 2002 Chevy Suburban SUV with the licence plate RD862E.
In a news release, police say the suspect may be in the area of 77 Ave. and 146 St.
Police are asking the public not to approach the suspect and to call 9-1-1.