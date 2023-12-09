Content
British Columbia

Amber alert issued for 2-month-old girl by Surrey, B.C. police

Surrey RCMP say Ari Jenna Rose Mccauley's last known location is 176 St. and 48 Ave. in Surrey, B.C.

CBC News
A man with blonde hair is seen on the left and a white car seen on the write in a composite image.
Police issued a photo of the suspect, 27-year-old Skylar William Mccauley, and the vehicle he is possibly travelling in, a 2002 white Chevrolet Suburban. (Surrey RCMP)

Surrey RCMP issued an amber alert just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday for two-month-old Ari Jenna Rose Mccauley.

Police described her as a white female and her last known location was heading southbound on 176 St. and 48 Ave. in Surrey, B.C.

Police say the suspect is 27-year-old Skylar William Mccauley, described as five feet eight inches tall, about 250 pounds, with short dirty blond hair and blond facial stubble hair, wearing a tan or beige canvas jacket with a hood, and blue jeans.

An amber alert is pictured in a screenshot.
Surrey police issued an amber alert for a two-month-old baby girl just before 12:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (CBC News)

Police say he is possibly travelling in a white 2002 Chevy Suburban SUV with the licence plate RD862E.

In a news release, police say the suspect may be in the area of 77 Ave. and 146 St. 

Police are asking the public not to approach the suspect and to call 9-1-1. 

