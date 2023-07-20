Mother in Amber Alert case was seen in B.C. grocery store on July 15, RCMP confirm

Police have released new photos of a mother accused of abducting her two children, Aurora and Joshuah Bolton, who have been the subject of an Amber Alert in British Columbia since Wednesday afternoon.

RCMP said investigators have confirmed Verity Bolton was in a Kamloops, B.C., grocery store on July 15 — two weeks after she and her children were last seen in Kelowna, another B.C. Interior city, roughly 160 kilometres to the south.

A statement Thursday said security footage did not capture the children in the store, but Verity is seen wearing all black with a black baseball cap and black sunglasses.

Aurora, 8, and Joshuah, 10, were last seen in Krafty Kitchen and Bar in downtown Kelowna on June 30.

Aurora Bolton, left, and Joshuah Bolton, right, were allegedly abducted by their mother after last being seen on June 30.

RCMP have also released new photos of the truck and trailer they believe Verity might have been driving. The truck is a blue 2012 Dodge 2500 crew cab pickup truck with the B.C. licence plate number SJ2708. The trailer was described "as a white bumper pull horse/utility style trailer."

Police said anyone who sees the car, or the children, is advised not to approach them and immediately call 911.

Verity is described as a white woman standing five feet two inches tall and weighing 119 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and usually has long hair tied back in a ponytail. She was last seen in black cargo pants and a black sweater.

RCMP have released new images of the truck and trailer Verity Bolton might be driving.

Aurora is described as a girl standing three feet 11 inches tall, weighing 55 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes. Her left front upper tooth is chipped, according to police, and she has small freckles on her face.

Police say she has shoulder-length hair, slightly curled and likely braided. She was last seen wearing a blue dress with coloured flowers on it.

Her brother, Joshuah, is described as a boy standing four feet 10 inches tall and weighing 70 pounds. He also has brown hair and blue eyes, with short hair in a buzz cut that is growing out. He was last seen wearing shorts and a T-shirt.

Amber Alert issued Wednesday

RCMP sent out an Amber Alert for the two children on Wednesday afternoon, the day after their father contacted police to say Verity had not returned the children to him after a vacation to the Kelowna area.

Mounties in Surrey are investigating the case because the children are from that city.

"The children have been in the company of their mother since June 28 when they departed Surrey," RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn told CBC News on Wednesday. "They were supposed to be returned to their father on July 17, but they were not, and no one has been able to make contact with them."

Police say Verity Bolton usually has long hair tied in a ponytail.

Munn said Verity and her children never arrived for a planned camping trip in the Kelowna area, and their reservation was cancelled.

"RCMP are concerned for the mental health and wellness of Verity Bolton and her ability to care for the children," Munn said. "We do have concerns for their well-being."