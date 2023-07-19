Amber alert issued after 2 children allegedly abducted from Kelowna, B.C.

An amber alert has been issued after two children, Aurora and Joshuah Bolton, were allegedly abducted by their mother from a Kelowna bar.

Surrey RCMP issued the alert at around 3:15 p.m. PT on Wednesday, saying that the children's mother, Verity, was possibly travelling in a Blue 2012 Dodge D250 pickup truck, with the B.C. licence plate number SJ2708.

Aurora, 8, and Joshuah, 10, were allegedly abducted from Krafty Kitchen and Bar in downtown Kelowna.

Police say anyone who sees the car, or the children, are advised not to approach them and immediately call 911.

Verity Bolton usually has long hair tied in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing black cargo pants and a black sweater. (Lower Mainland RCMP/Twitter)

Verity Bolton, 45, is described as a white woman standing five feet two inches tall and weighing 119 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and usually has long hair tied back in a ponytail. She was last seen in black cargo pants and a black sweater.

Aurora is described as a girl standing three feet 11 inches tall, weighing 55 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes. Her left front upper tooth is chipped, according to police, and she has small freckles on her face.

Her hair is described as being shoulder-length, slightly curled and likely braided. She was last seen wearing a blue dress with coloured flowers on it.

Verity Bolton was possibly travelling in a blue Dodge pickup truck, according to police. (B.C. RCMP)

Her brother, Joshuah, is described as a boy standing four feet 10 inches tall and weighing 70 pounds. He also has brown hair and brown eyes, with short hair in a buzz cut that is growing out. He was last seen wearing shorts and a T-shirt.

"RCMP received a report of two children who had not been returned to their father, by their mother, after a vacation to the Kelowna, B.C. area," reads a statement from RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn.

Munn says the amber alert was issued to locate the two children, who are from Surrey.