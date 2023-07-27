Content
British Columbia

B.C. police share photos of vehicles possibly being used in alleged abduction of kids

RCMP say Verity Bolton and her boyfriend Abraxas Glazov may have access to a green Mitsubishi Delica van, that has right-hand drive.

The Amber Alert for Aurora and Joshuah has been in effect for over a week

The Canadian Press ·
A green can with large wheels and a large front bumper is pictured.
Surrey RCMP say Verity Bolton may have access to a green 1996 Mitsubishi Delica van. (Surrey RCMP)

The mother of two B.C. children who sparked an Amber Alert last week may be driving a distinctive van that police say has its steering wheel on the right-hand side.

Mounties in Surrey, B.C., say they continue to investigate leads and tips in their search for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and her 10-year-old brother Joshuah, who were allegedly abducted by their mother Verity Bolton earlier this month.

Police say the van is registered in Verity Bolton's name, but they're unsure if it's insured or if it has licence plates.

A trailer and a B.C. license plate of WPM71B.
The large fifth wheel seen with the family in Chilliwack on June 30 has been identified as a Brown 2018 Cougar trailer, model 368, with British Columbia licence plate WPM71B. (Surrey RCMP)

Mounties say Verity Bolton, her boyfriend Abraxus Glazov, and her father Robert Bolton, are believed to be living off-grid in a rural area.

Surrey RCMP also say they've identified trailers used by Verity Bolton, including a white 2018 Maverick Highside horse trailer, and a brown 2018 model Cougar fifth-wheel trailer.

A white horse trailer pictured above with a license plate O5994K
The horse trailer that was seen with Verity Bolton in Kamloops on July 15 has been identified as a White 2018 Maverick Highside horse trailer – British Columbia licence plate 05994K (Surrey RCMP)
