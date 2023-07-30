Surrey RCMP cancel Amber Alert after 2 children found safe

Surrey RCMP called down an Amber Alert Saturday evening after two children were located safely.

The Amber Alert was first issued on July 19 with multiple updates from RCMP following their investigation.

Surrey RCMP is relieved to share that the two children who were subject to the AMBER Alert issued on July 19, 2023, have been located and are safe. Thank you to public, media, community and policing partners for all your support. Additional details to follow. <a href="https://t.co/0BgMHPiDg0">pic.twitter.com/0BgMHPiDg0</a> —@SurreyRCMP

"We recognize that many have been following this investigation closely since the AMBER Alert was issued," said Vanessa Munn, Surrey RCMP media relations officer.

"We sincerely appreciate the assistance from the public, media, community and policing partners, who all played an important role in helping to safely locate the children."

A statement from RCMP noted the children are in the process of being reunited with family.