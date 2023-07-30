Content
Surrey RCMP cancel Amber Alert after 2 children found safe

An Amber Alert first issued on July 19 has been cancelled by Surrey RCMP after two children were located.

RCMP confirm 2 children were located following a 10-day Amber Alert

CBC News ·
An RCMP logo is shown.
Surrey RCMP cancelled an Amber Alert first issued on July 19. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Surrey RCMP called down an Amber Alert Saturday evening after two children were located safely.

The Amber Alert was first issued on July 19 with multiple updates from RCMP following their investigation. 

"We recognize that many have been following this investigation closely since the AMBER Alert was issued," said Vanessa Munn, Surrey RCMP media relations officer.

"We sincerely appreciate the assistance from the public, media, community and policing partners, who all played an important role in helping to safely locate the children."

A statement from RCMP noted the children are in the process of being reunited with family.

