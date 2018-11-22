Dried cherries sold in B.C. recalled due to undeclared milk

A winery in B.C.'s Okanagan is recalling amaretto cherries because they may contain undeclared milk.

Chukar brand Amaretto Rainiers Cherries are sold at Mission Hill Family Estate in West Kelowna, according to the Canada Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

The company recalled the dried cherries because they may contain milk, which isn't listed as an ingredient.

The affected cherries will have a best before date of "09/2019" on the package.

Anyone who has the cherries at home should return them to the place of purchase or throw them away. The cherries are only distributed in B.C.

The CFIA said the recall was triggered by a recall in another country, though there have been no reported illnesses in Canada.