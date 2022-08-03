Defence lawyer in Amanda Todd's trial says sharing link is 'not child pornography'

A defence lawyer for a Dutch man accused of harassment and extortion of British Columbia teenager Amanda Todd says sharing a link is "not child pornography.''

Joseph Saulnier told the jury in Aydin Coban's B.C. Supreme Court trial there's evidence that a video titled "AmandaTodd.wmv'' was played on a device seized from his client's home, but it was not stored as a data file.

Coban has pleaded not guilty to extortion, harassment, communication with a young person to commit a sexual offence and possessing child pornography in relation to the Port Coquitlam, B.C., teen.

In closing arguments, Saulnier said the evidence doesn't support the existence of a data file of child pornography of the alleged victim on the digital devices seized by Dutch police.

Earlier in the trial, Crown attorney Marcel Daigle cited testimony from a Dutch officer who said a deleted video file called

"AmandaTodd.wmv'' had been played on one of the devices in December 2010, corresponding with a time when Todd was being actively harassed.

Crown lawyer Louise Kenworthy wrapped up her closing arguments Tuesday, saying there was a "treasure trove of

information'' linking Coban to the harassment and extortion of Todd.

However, Saulnier said Tuesday, "fragments'' of computer data cited by police cannot link the Dutch man to the harassment and extortion of Todd.

He told the jury that the identity of the person behind the messages and extortion cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

Crown prosecutors allege Coban is behind over 20 anonymous online accounts that repeatedly harassed and extorted Todd for sexually explicit photos and videos.

On Wednesday, Saulnier argued that there was no evidence that definitively linked the online accounts. Throughout the trial, the Crown has presented multiple pieces of evidence that include messages from anonymous accounts to Todd asking her to perform "sex shows" or the harasser would send explicit photos of Todd to her friends and family.

"I agree it's not a coincidence. This doesn't mean it's the same person," he told the jury.

The defence lawyer argued that differences in writing style and punctuation were evidence that different people could be behind the various accounts harassing Todd.