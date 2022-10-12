WARNING: This article contains details of sexual extortion and may affect those who have experienced it or know someone affected by it.

A Dutch man is set to return to B.C. Supreme Court on Wednesday as his multi-day sentencing for harassing and extorting teenager Amanda Todd resumes.

The Crown is seeking a 12-year prison term for Aydin Coban, who was convicted in August of several offences related to an unrelenting online attack that lasted nearly three years.

Amanda endured online stalking and abuse as Coban, now 44, hid behind nearly two dozen aliases and threatened and blackmailed her starting in 2009. She was 15 when she died by suicide in 2012.

Amanda's parents read victim impact statements to the court during the first day of the hearing on Tuesday, describing their all-encompassing grief and struggle to understand the "lurking evil" tormenting their daughter online.

Coban was not charged in direct connection with Amanda's death, but the Crown has told his hearing his sextortion scheme was "morally repugnant,'' he refuses rehabilitation, is at a high risk to reoffend and must be separated from society for a lengthy period to protect children.

Coban is already serving an 11-year sentence in the Netherlands for similar offences against children. The Crown has recommended his Canadian sentence be served after the Dutch one ends.

Prosecutor Louise Kenworthy says Coban's defence lawyer plans to ask instead that Coban serve any Canadian punishment at the same time as his Dutch one — which would see him freed sooner.

The sentencing hearing is expected to continue all week in New Westminster, B.C.

