WARNING: This article contains details of sexual extortion and may affect those who have experienced it or know someone affected by it.

The sentencing hearing for a Dutch man found guilty of harassing and extorting B.C. teenager Amanda Todd began Tuesday with prosecutors recommending he serve 12 years in prison to protect other children from his "morally repugnant" abuse.

Crown lawyers opened proceedings in B.C. Supreme Court by describing Aydin Coban's online stalking as "calculated, callous ... [and with] devastating consequences."

They said Coban, who has been convicted of similar crimes in the Netherlands, has shown "no interest in rehabilitation" and is a high risk to offend again.

"For these reasons, it is the Crown's submissions that high sentences for each of the offences for which he has been convicted must be imposed," prosecutor Louise Kenworthy said.

Coban, who is in his mid-40s, is being sentenced for extortion, harassment, communication with a young person to commit a sexual offence and possession and distribution of child pornography. He was convicted in August after a nine-week trial in New Westminster, B.C.

Amanda, who was from Port Coquitlam, B.C., died by suicide at the age of 15 on Oct. 10, 2012 — nearly 10 years ago to the day.

Carol Todd speaks outside courthouse Duration 0:46 Carol Todd shares her hopes for Aydin Coban's sentencing which is scheduled to resume in October.

She had endured nearly three years of torment from Coban, who used 22 aliases to harass her online.

During the hearing Tuesday, Coban sat behind a pane of glass in the prisoner's box in a navy button-up shirt. He had his back to Amanda's family — including her mother and brother — who were in the gallery.

Court heard Coban sent more than 700 messages over four different platforms to Amanda and her inner circle between 2009 and 2012. In what prosecutors described as four distinct "episodes," he threatened to send pornographic images of her to her friends, family and school administrators if she did not agree to a webcam "show."

When Amanda refused, Coban followed through on the threats. Court heard Coquitlam RCMP were not able to trace the messages to Coban before Amanda's death because he used private networks, stolen Wi-Fi and other tools to hide his IP address.

Carol Todd holds a photograph of her late daughter Amanda signed by U.S. singer Demi Lovato with the words 'Stay Strong' written on it, in a photo from October 2013. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Crown and defence lawyers will continue submissions this week on the severity of Coban's sentence. On Tuesday, Kenworthy said there is an "extremely high" need for a sentence that deters other offenders as online extortion has "exploded" in recent years.

Amanda's mother, Carol Todd, has said she will read a victim impact statement to the court.

During the criminal trial, Kenworthy told the jury a "treasure trove of information'' connected Coban to Amanda's harassment, including information found on two hard drives seized from his home.

Lawyers for Coban, who was extradited from the Netherlands to face the charges, argued the Crown's evidence didn't prove that he was the person behind numerous online accounts used to harass the teenager.

Before her death, Amanda posted a YouTube video that described the harassment she'd experienced online.

She used flash cards to recount her ordeal in the video that's since been viewed by millions.

Coban was not charged in relation to Amanda's death. His sentencing was initially set to take place last month. It was postponed after a Crown prosecutor tested positive for COVID-19.

Amanda Todd’s mother, Carol Todd, speaks to reporters outside B.C. Supreme Court on Aug. 5, following a morning of jury deliberations in the trial for Aydin Coban. (Justine Boulin/CBC)

Before Coban was extradited to B.C., a Dutch court sentenced him to almost 11 years in prison for similar online offences following a trial in Amsterdam in 2017, where he was accused in the online abuse of 34 girls and five men.

That court heard Coban pretended to be a boy or girl and persuaded his victims to perform sexual acts in front of a web camera, then posted the images online or blackmailed them by threatening to do so.

He was convicted of fraud and internet blackmail and given the maximum sentence for what Dutch legal authorities described as "the devastating consequences of his behaviour'' on the lives of his victims.

Support is available for anyone who has been sexually assaulted. You can access crisis lines and local support services through this Government of Canada website or the Ending Violence Association of Canada database . ​​If you're in immediate danger or fear for your safety or that of others around you, please call 911.

If you or someone you know is struggling, here's where to get help: