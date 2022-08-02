'Treasure trove of information' links Dutch man to harassment, extortion of Amanda Todd, court hears

There is a "treasure trove of information'' linking a Dutch man to the harassment and extortion of British Columbia teenager Amanda Todd, according to a Crown attorney.



Louise Kenworthy wrapped up the Crown's closing arguments Tuesday, telling a B.C. Supreme Court jury trial that although the case against Aydin Coban was circumstantial, two devices seized by police link him to the Port Coquitlam teenager.



Coban has pleaded not guilty to extortion, harassment, communication with a young person to commit a sexual offence and possessing child pornography.



"All roads lead to Mr. Coban,'' Kenworthy told the jury as she walked them through pieces of evidence found on the two devices to show that they were used by the Dutch man.

"He is the person who committed these offences. There is no other reasonable inference.''



A police officer told the trial earlier that he found evidence that several of the accounts used to extort Todd originated from the two devices seized by Dutch police when Coban was arrested in January 2014.



Kenworthy told the jury that an employment letter and bank statements with Coban's name were also found on one of the devices.



She also told the jury that a Skype account linked to another alias used to harass Todd was active on a device in Coban's home just minutes before he was arrested.

Facebook records show that the Skype account "KelseyMeowz" was operated by the same person who used the alias "KelseyRain2,'' which had previously contacted Todd, she said.



"He (Coban) was asked, what was going on during that five minutes. And he said messages were being sent and received,'' she told the jury.



"So what does that mean? It means the user of 'KelseyMeowz' was at that computer at that time. What's that time in Dutch time? That's 9:55 p.m. Mr. Coban was arrested alone in his residence at 10 o'clock. Mr. Coban is KelseyMeowz. Mr. Coban is KelseyRain2.''