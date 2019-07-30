Health-care aide not guilty of sexually assaulting elderly patients, judge rules

A Saanich, B.C., man accused of sexually assaulting elderly patients during his time working as a health-care aide has been found not guilty of all charges against him.

Amado Ceniza, 40, was acquitted Monday of three counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual touching of a person with a disability, Crown has confirmed.

Ceniza was charged last July after three women claimed he'd assaulted them while working as their aide at Aberdeen Hospital in Victoria. The facility houses many seniors requiring long-term care.

Ceniza pleaded not guilty and denied the allegations against him.

In court on Monday, B.C. Provincial Court Judge Dwight Stewart said he was concerned about possible, unintentional collusion between alleged victims.