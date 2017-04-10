Drive-thru egg delivery and Sunday services online make remote Easter celebrations possible

Easter weekend is a time for family dinners, group egg hunts and gatherings at church. But as British Columbians maintain physical distancing recommendations, that means this year's celebrations will have to adjust during a pandemic.

In Kamloops, B.C., organizations and individuals alike are working to make sure Easter is as fun and social as it can be.

Drive-thru Easter

Each year, the Bible Truth Church hides thousands of eggs in Riverside Park, attracting crowds to the area. Since that's no longer allowed, they're doling out the eggs they've already purchased to families so they can have egg hunts at home.

Eggs already purchased for a now cancelled community egg hunt are being given to families to have their own egg hunts at home. (Sarah Hare)

"It was a little disappointing at first but then it gave us that time to get excited for new things and new ways to reach the community in different circumstances," children's director Sarah Hare said.

They're calling it the Easter Eggspress Drive-Thru — organizers have put together 560 bags of Easter goodies for families to pick up on Good Friday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Staff will have gloves and masks and sanitizing tools to ensure safety while coming into contact with so many people.

Distance egg hunt

Mother-daughter duo Nikki and Eden Stewart have painted large wooden eggs and asked neighbours to put them in their windows throughout the Valleyview neighbourhood in east Kamloops, so that people walking around can search for them.

Nikki used salvaged wood from old cribs to make the eggs herself, and she and Eden painted the eggs together.

"People have been really excited about it," Eden said. "Within minutes of posting on Facebook that we needed host homes for eggs we had responses and people signing up."

Eggs created and painted by Nikki Stewart and her daughter, Eden (pictured) will be placed in the windows of homes in the Valleyview neighbourhood of Kamloops, B.C., for an outdoor, physical distancing egg hunt. (Nikki Stewart)

The window egg hunt was inspired by a trip to Disneyland — the park had a similar activity with eggs hidden throughout the grounds.

Though there is no prize for spotting the most eggs in the neighbourhood, Nikki said it's a great opportunity for residents to go for a walk outside with purpose.

Online church service

Churches around the province will be holding their annual Easter services online this year.

"It's exciting for people that they actually get to have church in their pyjamas with their ham and eggs," said Pastor Jonny Strutt with the Bible Truth Church in Kamloops .

"Instead of asking people to come to the church, we can bring the church to them."

At Strutt's church, 15 people will be on hand, all physically distanced in the 500-seat auditorium, to attempt to bring the feel of church to people's homes, including live music and hymns.

"We wanted it to feel like you're at church like you're having your normal church experience," Strutt said.