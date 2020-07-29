Vancouver man, 20, dies after being pulled from Whistler lake
Police say man died late Tuesday night after being taken to hospital
Police say a 20-year-old Vancouver man has died after being pulled from the waters of a Whistler lake.
Whistler RCMP said in an earlier statement that officers were called at 4:10 p.m. PT Tuesday by a person at Alta Lake who could not find a man who had gone swimming.
Police said officers arrived at Rainbow Park, at the northwest shore of the lake, where the man had been located and brought up on land. He was treated by officers and paramedics and taken to hospital.
On Wednesday, police provided an update saying the man died late Tuesday night.
"Many people worked together to help locate and provide medical care yesterday afternoon and we want to thank everyone for all their efforts," RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Sascha Banks said in Wednesday's statement.
"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man."
Whistler RCMP did not release a cause of death or the man's name.
It said officers are working with the B.C. Coroners Service on the case.
