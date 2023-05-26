Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies to voice role in German version of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies is lending his voice to the German version of the upcoming film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Sony Pictures Germany confirmed Davies, who plays for Bundesliga club Bayern Munich and the Canadian national team, will voice the character Spider-Man '67, a nod to the number he wore with the Vancouver Whitecaps as a teenager.

Earlier this month the 22-year-old from Edmonton was voted onto the Bundesliga team of the season. Davies, who has 39 caps for Canada with 13 goals and 16 assists, had a goal and four assists for Bayern this season, which was cut short by a thigh injury suffered April 23.

Last month, he was named CONCACAF Men's Player of the Year for the second year in a row.

Davies, who plays fullback for Bayern Munich but often occupies a more attacking role for Canada, won the 2022 CONCACAF award after scoring Canada's first-ever goal at the FIFA men's World Cup in its return to the soccer showcase for the first time in 36 years.

Davies played his final match with the Whitecaps in 2018 as a 17-year-old after the MLS club reached a record-breaking $22 million US transfer deal with Bayern.

The animated superhero movie, a sequel to the 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, will be released next month.

