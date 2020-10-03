A search is underway for a man who went missing Thursday evening after losing control of a Sea-Doo on Alouette Lake in Maple Ridge, B.C.

Brian Moffat with Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue said the team responded to a call Thursday from the B.C. Ambulance Service about a potential drowning at the north end of the lake.

Moffat said rescuers drove their boat to the north end and found the people who had made the call.

Crews learned a man and a woman were riding the Sea-Doo together when they lost control and were thrown off.

The woman was rescued by a nearby boater, but the man wasn't found.

Moffat said a crew searched the water until 1 a.m. and resumed their search Friday at the request of RCMP.

An RCMP dive team will continue the search Saturday, Moffat said.

RCMP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.